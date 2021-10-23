Analysts Anticipate Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.71). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,151. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

