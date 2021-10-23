Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WESCO International by 93,161.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WESCO International by 67.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCC opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

