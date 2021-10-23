Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 1,147,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

