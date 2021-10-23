Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $156.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.83 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $650.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.49 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

