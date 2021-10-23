Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $419.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $419.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,477. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

