Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $230.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.53 million to $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $894.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.