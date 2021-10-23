Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 610,545 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 571,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,665. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $488.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

