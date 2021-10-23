Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$29.40

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ERO stock opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.74.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

