Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 5,518.57

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNS shares. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 5,530 ($72.25) on Wednesday. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 76.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,689.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,323.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

