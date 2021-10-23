Analysts Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Price Target at $63.67

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several brokerages have commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rexnord by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 109,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

