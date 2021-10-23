Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target at $18.10

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veru by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veru by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Veru by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

