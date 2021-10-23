Analyzing Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.29% -53.15% Esperion Therapeutics -522.50% N/A -111.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics 2 5 2 1 2.20

Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 472.92%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.36, suggesting a potential upside of 359.20%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($3.06) -1.25 Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.09 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -1.68

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

