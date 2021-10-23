Andra AP fonden Acquires 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,469.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,502.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

