Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.