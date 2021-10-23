Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

