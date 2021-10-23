Andra AP fonden Has $18.57 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $437.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.14 and its 200-day moving average is $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

