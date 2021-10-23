Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.93.

AM opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,575,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 68.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

