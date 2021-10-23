ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.83

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $31.73. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 41,064 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

