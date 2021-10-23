Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $91.95

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.95, but opened at $89.03. Arch Resources shares last traded at $90.71, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

