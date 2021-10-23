Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $91.95

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.95, but opened at $89.03. Arch Resources shares last traded at $90.71, with a volume of 1,577 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
