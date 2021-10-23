Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Aritzia stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,701. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.85. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$50.68.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

