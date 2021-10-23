ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ASOS stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,773 ($36.23). The company had a trading volume of 949,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,233. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,353.87.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

