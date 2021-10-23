Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

