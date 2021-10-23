Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

