Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

