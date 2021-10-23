Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $27.40. Atento shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 7,954 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

