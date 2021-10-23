Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $54,498.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,641,260 coins and its circulating supply is 44,421,338 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

