Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $420.85

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $420.85 and last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 19332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.69.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

