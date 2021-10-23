Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

ATO stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

