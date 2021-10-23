Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 50,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $290.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

