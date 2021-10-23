Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

