Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

