AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,131,337.12 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AN stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

