Autonio Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $204,524.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

