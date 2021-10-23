AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.
Several analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
