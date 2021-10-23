Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $80,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

