Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Azuki has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $879,247.21 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.06 or 1.00370729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.63 or 0.06719904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

