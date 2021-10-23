B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE BTO traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,378. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.36. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$9.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5893973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

