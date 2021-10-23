Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

