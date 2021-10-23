Bancor (BNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.34 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00006798 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $969.86 million and $49.34 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 232,314,309 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

