Bank of Montreal Can Has $994,000 Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.