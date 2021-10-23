Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.19 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 82.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

