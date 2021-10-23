Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BKSB stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.