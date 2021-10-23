Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,671 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of VSE worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

