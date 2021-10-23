Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,866 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

