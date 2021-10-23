Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,620 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 523,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,822,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

JETS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

