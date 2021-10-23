Binamon (BMON) Achieves Market Cap of $23.43 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

