Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $484.82 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $484.82 or 0.00792248 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
