Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

