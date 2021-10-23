Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.56.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
