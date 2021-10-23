Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $20,486.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071662 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,716,876 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

