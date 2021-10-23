Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00277698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00112348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00147991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

