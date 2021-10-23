BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $35.94 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

